Iron County animal shelters honors founder during 20-year anniversary celebration

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River celebrated 20 years in a special way today.

It’s been 20 years since Claire Tomasoski heard of the need for better animal care in Iron County. She and several volunteers decided to get involved.

“I made a trip to the animal pound. It was in rough shape. The animals that were living there were not taken care of,” said Claire Tomasoski, Northwoods Animal Shelter Founder.

Tomasoski started the shelter in the basement of a retired mining office, and in 2008 it moved into the current location on Sheldon Road in Iron River. Tomasoski says over 4,000 animals have found forever homes thanks to the shelter.

“So many people have given their hearts and souls to the animals. For them to gather with you, and there to help you celebrate 20 years, is wonderful,” Tomasoski said. Tomasoski was awarded a plaque for her years of service.

“I’m very proud of Claire [Tomasoski], we all are. It meant something to me because she was the one that asked me to be on the board,” said Lisa Karwoski, Northwoods Animal Shelter President.

The plaque proudly hangs in the entranceway to the shelter. Tomasoski says that the volunteers are the heart of the shelter, but sometimes the role is not easy.

“It’s happy, there’s a lot of sad and there’s a lot of hope. Most of it is hope and love,” Tomasoski said. Tomasoski says she still receives letters from pet owners that adopted two decades ago.

“[The most rewarding part is] the home for the animals. That they find the homes they deserve,” Tomasoski said.

Tomasoski stepped down from the shelter’s board in April, but she still volunteers her time as a dog walker.

