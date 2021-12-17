Advertisement

Iron County animal shelters honors founder during 20-year anniversary celebration

Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River was founded in 2001
The plaque hangs in the entryway to the shelter
The plaque hangs in the entryway to the shelter(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River celebrated 20 years in a special way today.

It’s been 20 years since Claire Tomasoski heard of the need for better animal care in Iron County. She and several volunteers decided to get involved.

“I made a trip to the animal pound. It was in rough shape. The animals that were living there were not taken care of,” said Claire Tomasoski, Northwoods Animal Shelter Founder.

Tomasoski started the shelter in the basement of a retired mining office, and in 2008 it moved into the current location on Sheldon Road in Iron River. Tomasoski says over 4,000 animals have found forever homes thanks to the shelter.

“So many people have given their hearts and souls to the animals. For them to gather with you, and there to help you celebrate 20 years, is wonderful,” Tomasoski said. Tomasoski was awarded a plaque for her years of service.

“I’m very proud of Claire [Tomasoski], we all are. It meant something to me because she was the one that asked me to be on the board,” said Lisa Karwoski, Northwoods Animal Shelter President.

The plaque proudly hangs in the entranceway to the shelter. Tomasoski says that the volunteers are the heart of the shelter, but sometimes the role is not easy.

“It’s happy, there’s a lot of sad and there’s a lot of hope. Most of it is hope and love,” Tomasoski said. Tomasoski says she still receives letters from pet owners that adopted two decades ago.

“[The most rewarding part is] the home for the animals. That they find the homes they deserve,” Tomasoski said.

Tomasoski stepped down from the shelter’s board in April, but she still volunteers her time as a dog walker.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
UPDATE: UP schools respond to TikTok threat
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Cloverland Electric Cooperative trying to give customers' power back by Saturday
Utility crews continue power restoration efforts across the Upper Peninsula
Marquette County police and fire departments compete in ‘Red Kettle Challenge’
Woodland Elementary School Principal Darren Petschar (middle) stands with 4th grade students...
Dickinson County Elementary School gives bus drivers holiday treats
Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill cutting taxes for small businesses, addressing school bus driver shortage