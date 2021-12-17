Advertisement

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival set to return to Negaunee for 2022

New Logo for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
New Logo for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter weather festival Heikki Lunta is coming back this year to Negaunee. Last year the event was put on ice because of the pandemic.

Now the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority has a whole host of events planned for late January. The first ever Irontown Rail Jam, snowshoe lantern tours, a fatbike race and fireworks are just some of the activities planned for the two-day festival.

“We’re really hoping that everyone comes out and appreciate not only our winter and our snow, we’re hoping for snow from Heikki Lunta, but also really enjoy downtown Negaunee and all that it has to offer,” said Negaunee DDA Consulting Director, Mona Lang.

The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday January 28 with the lighting of the bonfire at Tobin and Iron streets. Saturday January 29 features a full day of events wrapping up with fireworks downtown at 8:30 p.m. You can find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
UP schools respond to TikTok threat
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill cutting taxes for small businesses, addressing school bus driver shortage
Courtesy: Freshexpress.com
Consumer Advisory: Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce tests positive for Listeria monocytogenes
Poster for the free community dinner
Free community dinner set for Christmas day in Marquette County
Copper Island Academy Principal Steve Aho greets students at the door.
Copper Island Academy receives $1M grant