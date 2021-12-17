Heikki Lunta Winter Festival set to return to Negaunee for 2022

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter weather festival Heikki Lunta is coming back this year to Negaunee. Last year the event was put on ice because of the pandemic.

Now the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority has a whole host of events planned for late January. The first ever Irontown Rail Jam, snowshoe lantern tours, a fatbike race and fireworks are just some of the activities planned for the two-day festival.

“We’re really hoping that everyone comes out and appreciate not only our winter and our snow, we’re hoping for snow from Heikki Lunta, but also really enjoy downtown Negaunee and all that it has to offer,” said Negaunee DDA Consulting Director, Mona Lang.

The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday January 28 with the lighting of the bonfire at Tobin and Iron streets. Saturday January 29 features a full day of events wrapping up with fireworks downtown at 8:30 p.m. You can find out more by clicking here.

