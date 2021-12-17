Free community dinner set for Christmas day in Marquette County

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For 14 years volunteers from the Ishpeming Elks Lodge have hosted a free community Christmas dinner and this year they’re doing it again. On Christmas day they’ll have dine-in, take-out, and free delivery services available within Marquette County.

Last year they were only able to provide delivery. Now they’re back and Event Coordinator, Dawn Lambert says the dinner is for everyone and she looks forward to this dinner every year.

“There’s nothing better than to see people year after year after year, the same faces, they become like family and so to me that’s what Christmas is about, is the camaraderie and the festiveness of if,” Lambert said.

The meal includes all the traditional favorites including turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and even dessert. Dine-in for the Christmas day dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For delivery you can call (906) 451-4951. For delivery in Gwinn, Sawyer and Little Lake call (906) 360-7069.

