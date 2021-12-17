Advertisement

Free community dinner set for Christmas day in Marquette County

Poster for the free community dinner
Poster for the free community dinner(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For 14 years volunteers from the Ishpeming Elks Lodge have hosted a free community Christmas dinner and this year they’re doing it again. On Christmas day they’ll have dine-in, take-out, and free delivery services available within Marquette County.

Last year they were only able to provide delivery. Now they’re back and Event Coordinator, Dawn Lambert says the dinner is for everyone and she looks forward to this dinner every year.

“There’s nothing better than to see people year after year after year, the same faces, they become like family and so to me that’s what Christmas is about, is the camaraderie and the festiveness of if,” Lambert said.

The meal includes all the traditional favorites including turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and even dessert. Dine-in for the Christmas day dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For delivery you can call (906) 451-4951. For delivery in Gwinn, Sawyer and Little Lake call (906) 360-7069.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
UP schools respond to TikTok threat
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill cutting taxes for small businesses, addressing school bus driver shortage
Courtesy: Freshexpress.com
Consumer Advisory: Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce tests positive for Listeria monocytogenes
New Logo for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival set to return to Negaunee for 2022
Copper Island Academy Principal Steve Aho greets students at the door.
Copper Island Academy receives $1M grant