Dollar Bay choir carols at Hubbell GreenTree

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dollar Bay Schools choir performed its Christmas concert at the school today.

When they were done – they decided to share the music with more than just the school.

“They [asked] if it was okay for them to load up their students and bring them here to sing to our residents,” said Derek Parkinen, GreenTree Hubbell marketing director.

The student carolers sand Christmas songs like “Up on the Housetop” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Parkinen says visits like these mean the world to residents. He says the cheery songs may even stir up old happy memories in them.

“Memories of their lives with their families, hearing the Christmas carols right at the Christmas time,” said Parkinen. “We’re looking just to lift their spirits during the holiday season.”

GreenTree staff opened windows to keep residents socially distanced from the carolers.

Even though they had to stay outside – choir members say they were excited to connect with residents through music.

“I think it really means a lot to them since they don’t really have many people visiting, so it’s really nice to have something during the holidays,” said Judy Isaksson, a Dollar Bay choir member and senior. “For me, it means giving back to my community and helping out folks in need.”

Parkinen agrees and says it was a great opportunity for residents and students.

“A lot of our residents don’t have family here,” said Parkinen. “Their families are away, so by the carolers coming here it’s a great way to lift their Christmas spirit.”

Residents were also given handmade cards from the elementary classes – reminding us this season of the joy in making a stranger smile.

