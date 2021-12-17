Advertisement

Dollar Bay choir carols at Hubbell GreenTree

Singing songs of joy and cheer
"We Wish You a Merry Christmas" was one of the first songs sang.
"We Wish You a Merry Christmas" was one of the first songs sang.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dollar Bay Schools choir performed its Christmas concert at the school today.

When they were done – they decided to share the music with more than just the school.

“They [asked] if it was okay for them to load up their students and bring them here to sing to our residents,” said Derek Parkinen, GreenTree Hubbell marketing director.

The student carolers sand Christmas songs like “Up on the Housetop” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Parkinen says visits like these mean the world to residents. He says the cheery songs may even stir up old happy memories in them.

“Memories of their lives with their families, hearing the Christmas carols right at the Christmas time,” said Parkinen. “We’re looking just to lift their spirits during the holiday season.”

GreenTree staff opened windows to keep residents socially distanced from the carolers.

Even though they had to stay outside – choir members say they were excited to connect with residents through music.

“I think it really means a lot to them since they don’t really have many people visiting, so it’s really nice to have something during the holidays,” said Judy Isaksson, a Dollar Bay choir member and senior. “For me, it means giving back to my community and helping out folks in need.”

Parkinen agrees and says it was a great opportunity for residents and students.

“A lot of our residents don’t have family here,” said Parkinen. “Their families are away, so by the carolers coming here it’s a great way to lift their Christmas spirit.”

Residents were also given handmade cards from the elementary classes – reminding us this season of the joy in making a stranger smile.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages
UP schools respond to TikTok threat

Latest News

New Logo for the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival set to return to Negaunee for 2022
Copper Island Academy Principal Steve Aho greets students at the door.
Copper Island Academy receives $1M grant
Work on Portage Lake Lift Bridge moves into ‘next phases’
Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge
Up North Lodge hosting free Christmas dinner