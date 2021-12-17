Dickinson County Elementary School gives bus drivers holiday treats

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - 16 bus drivers at Breitung Township Schools got a Christmas surprise.

On the last day before Christmas break, 4th graders at Woodland Elementary School in Kingsford took a moment to thank their bus drivers.

Students paired up and gave a holiday goody bag full of candy and treats to the surprised bus drivers. The school district covers about 75 square miles, and each bus can hold up to 70 students.

School staff says bus drivers are a special part of the student’s life.

“They meet them first thing in the morning, and those bus drivers are so important. Getting the students on a good start to the day, driving them here safely, you think about our roads in the U.P., they are so wonderful,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary School Principal.

This is the second year of the surprise delivery, and staff hopes to continue the tradition next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.