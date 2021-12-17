Copper Island Academy receives $1M grant

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy in Calumet has been awarded a $1M charter school grant.

Funds will be available next year to focus on curriculum and programming.

The Copper Island Academy was selected to receive the money out of five schools that applied in the state.

The grant is made up of two-year disbursements.

$650,000 is allotted in year one and then $350,000 in the second year of the grant.

Copper Island Academy Principal Steve Aho says he’s looking forward to progressing the school’s programming.

“We’re trying to focus on teachers, curriculum and delivery,” said Aho. “We’re looking at focusing on hands-on activities and our real-world implementation of the model that we’re trying to do with the Finnish model.”

The Finnish model of education includes more break time and unstructured play for children.

