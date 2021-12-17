Advertisement

Consumer Advisory: Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce tests positive for Listeria monocytogenes

Courtesy: Freshexpress.com
Courtesy: Freshexpress.com(KNOE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advised consumers Friday not to eat Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce due to food safety concerns. 

A sample of product collected as part of routine sampling in December and analyzed by MDARD has tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The product is packaged in a 9 oz. clear plastic bag with a green and red label with white lettering and has a use-by date and lot code of “DEC 08 Z324B05A 16:04 07; Product of USA” located on the upper right corner of the front of the bag.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Any consumers who purchased the product are advised to not consume and dispose of it immediately.

No cases of illness have been associated with this product in Michigan at this time. If you think you or a family member may have become ill from consuming any of this product, seek immediate medical attention.

