Chances for snow into the weekend
Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts in the wake of yesterday’s storm wind storm. Tomorrow a disturbance brings light scattered snow showers across the area during the day into the evening. The pattern will remain cool with minimal snow chances. Next week a quick-moving low-pressure system brings widespread snow on Tuesday.
Today: Light snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Saturday: Scattered snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Widespread snow by the afternoon
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
>HIghs: Teens west, low 20s east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
