Chances for snow into the weekend

Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts in the wake of yesterday’s storm wind storm. Tomorrow a disturbance brings light scattered snow showers across the area during the day into the evening. The pattern will remain cool with minimal snow chances. Next week a quick-moving low-pressure system brings widespread snow on Tuesday.

Today: Light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Widespread snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>HIghs: Teens west, low 20s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

