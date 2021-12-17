2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Iron River women are dead after a crash on wintry roads in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on M-95 near Tobin Lane on Thursday afternoon.

A Jeep Liberty was driving south on M-95 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit a semi traveling north.

The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the SUV but wasn’t able to. The semi struck the passenger side of the SUV and the vehicle went into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 48-year-old woman, both from Iron River, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old man from Hastings, was uninjured.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office believes that speed and poor road conditions were the cause of the crash.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, Sagola Township Fire Department, Star Ambulance, Dickinson County Road Commission, and Wilson’s and Edward’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

