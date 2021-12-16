Advertisement

Wildcat Men’s Soccer has two players on Midwest Region Third Team

Kurz, Palmbaum had solid seasons
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two members of the Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team have been named to the NCAA Division II Third Team All-Midwest Region as announced by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Kaffie Kurz and Ryan Palmbaum received the USC recognition after providing a strong effort on the pitch for the Wildcats all season. Palmbaum, appearing in 16 of 18 games this season for the Wildcats, led the team in goals with two and points (7), recording an additional team-high three assists. The junior fired 52 shots, including 21 on target over the course of 16 games and finished with 1,228 minutes played.

Kurz started all 18 contests for the NMU squad in 2021, playing 1,475 minutes on the pitch en route to a 4-11-3 record for his team. The senior midfielder recorded two assists for two points and sent 17 shots off, six of which were on target. Kurz was also named to the GLIAC Second Team following the conclusion of his season. The Wildcat men concluded their fall slate with a 4-11-3 record and advanced to the GLIAC quarterfinals.

