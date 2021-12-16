UPAWS Holiday Store now open in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) has their holiday store up and running again this year. Inside the Westwood Mall you’ll find UPAWS merchandise including sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, dog toys, jewelry and more.

Last year the store was made available online only because of the pandemic. Now their back and fully stocked in time for Christmas.

“It’s full of brand-new merchandise, ready to go with all the gifts and items that you’ll ever need for Christmas or gifts for you and it’s a win-win because your purchase goes right to us finding the animals loving homes,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

The store is open now through December 30. They’re open Wednesdays through Sunday afternoons with longer hours on Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.