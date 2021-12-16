UPAWS gives PSA on gifting pets during the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is reminding everyone about the responsibility of pet ownership during Christmas.

Many people decide to gift pets to their loved ones without considering the consequences and this is evident when many pets are returned back to shelter after the holiday season.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community and outreach volunteer coordinator, explained more.

“A lot of folks you think may want a pet but they don’t so you have to be careful with that,” Brownell said. “We really recommend doing the gift certificate and going that way.”

Another option is giving your loved one a gift certificate to a local animal shelter. For more information on gift certificated you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.