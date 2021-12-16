Advertisement

UPAWS gives PSA on gifting pets during the holiday season

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is reminding everyone about the responsibility of pet ownership during Christmas.

Many people decide to gift pets to their loved ones without considering the consequences and this is evident when many pets are returned back to shelter after the holiday season.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community and outreach volunteer coordinator, explained more.

“A lot of folks you think may want a pet but they don’t so you have to be careful with that,” Brownell said. “We really recommend doing the gift certificate and going that way.”

Another option is giving your loved one a gift certificate to a local animal shelter. For more information on gift certificated you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
(Source: Gray News)
Power outages reported across Upper Michigan amid very strong winds
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
high winds
Damaging wind risk tonight
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Reservations to begin January 4 for Tourist Park in Marquette
The UPAWS Holiday Store
UPAWS Holiday Store now open in Marquette Township
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Logo for the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, background of rocks along Lake Superior
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan responds to Catholic Dioceses’ instructions on LGBTQ+ congregants