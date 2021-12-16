TV6′s power has been restored

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 news station has regained power after losing it for about three hours this morning due to high winds.

However, the station’s phone lines are still down. If you need to get a hold of the station, please call 906-236-0244.

If you have any closures or delays to report please email us wlucnews@wluctv6.com or message us on Facebook.

Thank you for your patience.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.