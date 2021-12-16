Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic say he is delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing on convictions for a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said last month he has prostate cancer and was transferred to a federal medical facility for inmates in North Carolina.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Oklahoma City asks for a sentencing date in late January and said doctors do not believe delaying radiation treatment risks his health.

A federal appeals court in July ordered resentencing for Maldonado-Passage, who is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
(Source: Gray News)
Power outages reported across Upper Michigan amid very strong winds
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
high winds
Damaging wind risk tonight
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
UPAWS gives PSA on gifting pets during the holiday season
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer or Moderna over J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits