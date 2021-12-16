Strong winds continue as storm moves through

A strong storm system will continue lifting to Ontario. Strong winds with gusts 45-60mph will continue during the day. This will cause more power outages, downed powerlines/trees/branches, and wind damage. The strong winds end tonight. During the day we will see the light drizzle transition to snow. Snow showers will mainly be across the western U.P. Accumulations will range around 3-5″ in the higher elevations across the west. While accumulations will be low with strong winds blowing snow will be a big issue this afternoon/evening. Set aside from this roads could become icy as temperatures fall below freezing by the afternoon. Looking ahead, temperatures will be more seasonal through next week.

Today: Very windy with snow developing and temps falling

Afternoon Temps: 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with early morning snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Light snow showers and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 30°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.