Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House hosts open house tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 16 months of waiting, guests had a chance to tour the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House today.

Marquette’s $5.4 million home away from home is finally here. After five years of fundraising, the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is ready for guests. Since 1990, the U.P. Hospitality House has provided Marquette Hospital patients and their families a place to stay while receiving treatment.

“It gives families a home away from home so-to-speak, one less worry, one less financial worry,” Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House Major Donor Steve Mariucci says. “To be in close proximity, walking distance to the hospital it’s so beneficial.”

Construction for the house on South 7th Street in Marquette began in Aug. 2020. The U.P. Hospitality House says close to 2,873 donors chipped in to fund the 27,000 square-foot project. It is finally complete.

“It’s been five years in the making, a lot of fundraising and a lot of prayers and a lot of trying to get this thing accomplished, but here it is and we’re so proud of it,” Mariucci says.

Today, it invited guests inside to tour the finished product. “We’re opening our doors, and our kitchen to allow people to see this beautiful facility,” Mariucci said.

U.P. Hospitality House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling says the Beacon House is still working to get an operating permit from Marquette City. Until then, it plans to house patients elsewhere. “We’ll continue with our Operation Overnight program, which is finding affordable places, hotels, and motels in the area for people to stay,” she says.

When it does open, Tavernini-Dowling says there’s a good chance it will have no vacancy. “Of the 22 rooms that we have here in the Beacon House, in the month of January, most likely they will all be booked.”

The Beacon House plans to start accepting guests on Jan. 3.

