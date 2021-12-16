Advertisement

Residents at Brookeridge Heights Assisted Living giving back this holiday season

The Brookridge Heights Sign
The Brookridge Heights Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, residents at Brookeridge Heights wrapped presents to give back to families in need during Christmas.

The retirement home partnered with New Attitudes Dance Studio, who puts on the Pay it Forward Program that collects donations and gifts for kids in Marquette County.

Kim Specker, memory care specialist, explained what the event means to the residents.

“It’s a way for our residents to feel apart of giving back to the community,” Specker said. “It’s important for us to put that connection together for our residents to feel like they’re giving back to the community.”

In exchange for the gifts, the dance studio gave residents gift bags for their hard work.

More information on the Pay it Forward Program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Latest News

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
Members of the Alger County Kiwanis Club prepare to convene with Chris Case of the county's...
Kiwanis Club and Alger County Recycling Committee discuss possible recycling program
A family in the Angel Tree Program from the U.P. HBA
HBA Angel Tree Program gives gifts to families in need
Westwood High School's Voices in Motion
Westwood High School’s chorale teacher performs last Christmas concert