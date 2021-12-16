Residents at Brookeridge Heights Assisted Living giving back this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, residents at Brookeridge Heights wrapped presents to give back to families in need during Christmas.

The retirement home partnered with New Attitudes Dance Studio, who puts on the Pay it Forward Program that collects donations and gifts for kids in Marquette County.

Kim Specker, memory care specialist, explained what the event means to the residents.

“It’s a way for our residents to feel apart of giving back to the community,” Specker said. “It’s important for us to put that connection together for our residents to feel like they’re giving back to the community.”

In exchange for the gifts, the dance studio gave residents gift bags for their hard work.

