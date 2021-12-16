Reservations to begin January 4 for Tourist Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be winter but it’s already time to start thinking about spring and summer camping. Beginning January 4 you can put in your reservations for Tourist Park in Marquette.

There is a new system this year however, people who’ve previously made reservations are still in the program. The Marquette Parks & Recreation Department says their are some benefits to getting things set early.

“The campground fills up quick especially on those busy weekends like the Fourth of July and event weekends in town here so it’s good to get on early and make those reservations early so if you plan on staying at the park during those weekends that you can secure your spot there early,” said Michael Anderson, Marquette Parks & Recreation Coordinator.

At Tourist Park there are approximately 20 acres of campground space with 110 camping sites. And again, January 4 registration opens up.

