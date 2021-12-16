Advertisement

Power outages reported across Upper Michigan amid very strong winds

(Source: Gray News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WLUC) - Thousands of people are without power across Upper Michigan Thursday morning.

Here’s a list of tips about how to prepare and handle a power outage during high winds. The U.P. is experiencing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. These damaging winds are blowing down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest wind gusts, up to 60 mph, should occur through late morning. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will continue Thursday afternoon before gradually subsiding in the evening.

Here are links to U.P. electric utilities with the latest information about their current outages. It’s unclear how long these outages will last.

UPPCO: https://www.uppco.com/outage-center/

We Energies: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/

Wisconsin Public Service: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

Marquette BLP: https://mblp.org/outages/map-of-current-power-outages

Alger Delta: https://ebill.algerdelta.com/woViewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

Cloverland: https://ebill.cloverland.com/woViewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

Xcel Energy: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/?state=MN

Power outage:. Xcel is aware of the power outages. The online outage map is not functioning properly as it shows no...

Posted by Gogebic County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

