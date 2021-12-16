Over 300 homes in Forsyth Township without power into Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Myron Hillock of Forsyth Township emergency services said over 300 homes will be without power into Friday morning.

The Forsyth Township Clubhouse on Maple Street in Gwinn will be open at 6:30 p.m. for residents to take shelter. People seeking a warm place to stay due to power outages at home can go to the township clubhouse.

Users are recommended to bring blanket/pillow from home. They hope to have cots and/or mats on hand for visitors.

