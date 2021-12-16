Advertisement

NMU Women’s Soccer has two players earn regional honors

Halonen First Team, Cardoso Second Team
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat women’s soccer team continues to build on their successes each year, inching closer and closer to the elusive NCAA tournament. After competing for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference championship to conclude the 2020-21 season, the Northern Michigan University squad added to their resume in 2021-22, boasting a 11-8-1 record and finishing nationally ranked at 29 in the final United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll.

The Wildcats also saw two women named to the United Soccer Coaches’ all-region teams, as Caroline Halonen was named First Team All-Midwest Region and Isabela Cardoso earned Second Team honors. Halonen, a midfielder, was third on the team in goals scored, firing six shots past opposing goalkeepers for 17 points. She also registered five assists un 18 games for the Wildcats, taking to the pitch to start 17 of those contests and recording 1,341 minutes.

The team’s leading goal scorer, Cardoso net 10 goals and three assists for 23 total points in the fall of 2021. With 22 shots on goal, she was successful on nearly 60 percent of her chances, among the top of the team. She started 16 of the Wildcats’ 19 games played last season, totalling 1,139 minutes on the pitch. The Wildcats advanced to the GLIAC semifinals in 2021, falling 2-1 to top-ranked Grand Valley State University who was undefeated up through that point in the season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
high winds
Damaging wind risk tonight
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents
The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is tasked with looking into the feasibility of a...
Houghton County considering second bridge to Keweenaw

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Men’s Soccer has two players on Midwest Region Third Team
Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball roars past Finlandia
Fans and members of the media take pictures as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms...
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
Michigan Tech announces football awards