NMU Center for Native American Studies celebrates it’s 25th anniversary

Center for Native American Studies 25th anniversary
Center for Native American Studies 25th anniversary(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Center for Native American Studies at NMU is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone the center is selling boxes that you can now pre-order. The boxes are $50 are the proceeds go in support of the the 27th Annual Learning to Walk Together Pow Wow hosted by NMU Native American Student Association and Center for Native American Studies.

April Lindala, NMU Native American Studies Professor, explained what the anniversary means to her.

“This milestone has been deeply personal to me because I’ve been able to watch the immense growth that has taken place over the last two and a half decades,” Lindala said. “I’ve seen students come and go and thrive elsewhere because of what the center has had to offer.”

The box contains various items, some including a first nations food taster and a medicine bundle kit.

If you would like to pre-order a box you can click here.

