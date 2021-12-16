Advertisement

Negaunee High School environmental science class receives local food grant

Todd Backlund’s students plan to use the money to grow fresh food for school lunches.
Flag certifying Negaunee High School as an Official Michigan Green School
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County high school wants to bring freshly grown food to its lunches.

Todd Backlund’s environmental science class at Negaunee High School was awarded a $2,000 grant for this initiative from Michigan State University’s Lift-Up Program. Backlund believes this program can greatly benefit those who eat school lunch.

“Fresher foods, you know, that aren’t sitting on a truck for two weeks, three weeks getting here are much better,” Backlund says. “They’re healthier, and so we want to take that initiative to show kids how easy it is to grow it, get it local, and incorporate it into their lunch program.”

According to environmental science Student Elliott Rasmussen, Negaunee High already has a program to raise food for school lunches. “We raise pigs and chickens, we gather eggs,” Rasmussen says of his class. “Learning about agriculture, conservation, and how to grow and plants and take care of animals and such is great. I’m so glad we have something like this.”

The class met with Little Parsley Farm, a market farm in Chocolay Township that sustainably grows vegetables. The class worked with the farm and came up with the idea to use a hydroponic system to grow lettuce, spinach, and kale.

Environmental science Student John Lauren says this system can cut down on the cost of incorporating fresh food into school lunches. “Right now it is hard to get locally grown foods, if it was easy we would have it already,” Lauren says. “With a hydroponic system, it will be easier for everything.”

