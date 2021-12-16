Advertisement

National Wreaths Across America Day coming this Saturday

Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ group and cemetery staff will lay nearly 50 wreaths to remember...
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ group and cemetery staff will lay nearly 50 wreaths to remember those killed in action.(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, December 18 is national Wreaths Across America Day. It’s a day to honor our nation’s veterans this holiday season.

At Holy Cross Cemetery volunteers are preparing nearly 50 wreaths to place over the graves of those killed in action -- from the civil war onward and including purple heart, bronze star and silver star recipients. For the Location Coordinator it’s also a chance to teach young people about the sacrifice veterans make.

“It’s a mission to remember, honor and teach, especially our children, who may not know about veterans and all the sacrifices they’ve made for this country, for our freedom so the goal of Wreaths Across America is to honor every veteran for the holidays,” said Location Coordinator Heather Modell.

The event begins with a brief ceremony in the chapel at 10 in the morning. Volunteers will then head out and place the wreaths. This will be the third year in Marquette for the event. Face masks are strongly encouraged.

