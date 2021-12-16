Michigan State Police in Negaunee seek information regarding assault

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post are asking the public for help identifying a suspect from an assault that took place the night of June 25, 2019.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build. The assault took place at a residence in Humboldt Township.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call MSP Negaunee Post and request to speak with detectives.

