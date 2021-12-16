Advertisement

Michigan State Police in Negaunee seek information regarding assault

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post are asking the public for help identifying a suspect from an assault that took place the night of June 25, 2019.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build. The assault took place at a residence in Humboldt Township.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call MSP Negaunee Post and request to speak with detectives.

