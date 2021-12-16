Advertisement

Made in the UP: Iverson Snowshoes

Pride, passion and a lot of hard work go into making some of the only handmade snowshoes in the country.
By Nick Friend
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WETMORE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small warehouse in Wetmore is where a mostly lost art is still practiced.

“We live in an automated world, a digital world and so we have some traditions that still exist, and it definitely takes people back,” said Jim Baker, Iverson Co-Owner.

In the 1950s, Iverson Snowshoes was founded. The company quickly grew. It earned contracts with large companies like L.L.Bean. However, six years ago, the U.P. staple was at risk of closing. Sales had dwindled and the owners were looking to sell.

That’s when a person with a deep history with the company stepped in.

“I have a lot of nostalgia with the brand,” said Baker while getting emotional. “As you can tell. I got my first pair when I was 14 years old.”

Baker’s love for the outdoors and passion for the brand led to him, and five others, buying the company. After years of rebuilding, Iverson is now growing again.

“It’s a lot of work to get it back, but I would say we are at no more risk of it going away,” said Baker. “I think we have turned that corner and now we are working on getting it to grow.”

Baker says there are very few companies left who make traditional, handmade snowshoes.

Before the product even gets to the production building, the process starts here in this woodshop. Baker estimates it takes three to four hours just to make one snowshoe. It’s a process that never leaves the hands of two workers that have been here for decades.

“The tradition is embedded within the company with two human beings who’ve been a part of the company for a long time,” said Baker.

Julie and Ken Holmes started with the company more than 30 years ago. Now, they are the only two full time employees at Iverson. Every shoe goes through their hands.

“It’s a labor of love. It couldn’t think of anywhere else to be,” said Julie Holmes, Iverson Artisan.

Julie says she can lace the middle section of a snowshoe in just minutes. All while pulling 18 yards of rawhide. While it’s not glamorous, Julie loves what she does.

“I leave here with cowhide on me. I am soaking wet, I’ve got it in my hair. Sometimes I’m wearing pig slop boots. I’ll go into the grocery store to buy a loaf of bread, I don’t care! I’m a hard-working woman! So if you think I look like this every day, 24/7 I do not. I do cleanup,” said Holmes with a hearty laugh.

That passion has now shifted into other products. Ken and Julie have helped Baker expand Iverson products. They now make fishing nets, furniture and a growing list of decorative products.

“The majority of our sales are snowshoes, and we are busiest when the ground it white and slow during the summer,” said Baker. “We try to catch up with that on some of our other products.”

Iverson products can be found on its website. It also sells in local retailers across Upper Michigan and Northeast Wisconsin.

Moving forward, Baker wants to continue to grow the brand. He also hopes to hire in the near future. Baker knows Ken and Julie can’t be around forever.

“It’s getting close for us to retire. We’re not sure that we even want to do that yet. We don’t know,” said Holmes. “We are undecided. We are so attached to this, that when we think about stepping out that door, that’s hard.”

Many of us come here to explore the outdoors and our winters. Ken and Julie Holmes and Jim Baker have the passion to make a product we can enjoy. Made in the U.P.

You can find Iverson’s website by clicking here.

