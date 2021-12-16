Kiwanis Club and Alger County Recycling Committee discuss possible recycling program

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Members from the Alger County Kiwanis Club sat down with the county’s Recycling Committee on Dec. 15 to discuss their attempt to update Alger’s recycling program.

Last summer, the groups partnered to offer an eco-friendly trash disposal option for residents. “It was three months in the summer, June through September, where we put up a dumpster, had people come in, we charged two dollars a bag for their recyclables to come in,” Alger County Recycling Committee Chairperson Chris Case says.

The program had 74 participants and collected nearly 2 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to a landfill. Case says efforts like this can have a hugely positive impact on the environment, something he thinks many people take for granted in Upper Michigan.

“If we can lessen the amount of material that goes into a landfill and reutilize that material for something else, that’s a win-win,” he says. “We enjoy the outdoors and everything in the U.P., and part of this, for me anyway, is to protect that environment we live in.”

Although last summer’s program ended on Aug. 30, Alger County residents may soon have the chance to determine a future recycling program. One that is permanent.

Case says Alger is behind counties like Marquette when it comes to peoples’ ability to recycle. “They’ve combined their solid waste disposal and their recycling programs together,” he says. “I think that’s really really an important element that’s very much a challenge for Alger County.”

Now, Kiwanis and the Alger County Recycling Committee are looking to make recycling easier for everyone in the county. “Our hope would be that we would have something convenient like curbside recycling in the city of Munising, that would certainly be a goal, and then in the rural areas that we would have drop-off locations that would be conveniently located,” Case says.

The committee plans to send a recycling survey to residents by February 2022 to get their opinion on how to move forward. Case urges folks to fill this out when they receive it. “This winter’s recycling survey is going to be critical for people to complete so they can tell their community leaders what they feel about recycling,” Case says.

