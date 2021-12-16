Kingsford City Council elects first-ever female mayor

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kylie Remer is the newest Mayor of Kingsford. In the 98-year history of the city, she is the first woman to be mayor.

“It shows how much our city has grown, which is a goal of mine. I want to see the city grow as it gets older and as more people come into it and more people are born. I want to see that growth and development, and the Progressive City of Kingsford has proven itself to be the Progressive City of Kingsford,” said Kylie Remer, Kingsford Mayor.

Remer’s fellow city council members voted her in as mayor last week. Her day job, however, is a bit different.

“Basically I tattoo people for a living. It’s pretty fun, there is never a dull day,” Remer said.

Remer co-owns Split Endz in Iron Mountain. She says she has completed thousands of tattoos.

“I enjoy drawing portraits. That’s actually my favorite thing to work on,” Remer said. “I get a few of them every now and then, but when I do it’s the best.”

Remer has been mayor since December 6, and the term lasts one year. She is currently in the third year of a four-year city council term.

“I really love community projects and I always wondered how they work behind the scenes,” Remer said.

Remer says she is most proud of her work on the park’s improvement plan. During her time as mayor, Remer wants to be involved with planning Kingsford’s centennial celebration for 2023. Still new on the job, Remer will look to her council members for help.

“I’m really lucky to have such a supportive city council to work on. They have all been really supportive,” Remer said.

Remer says she hopes to run for the city council again when her term is up.

