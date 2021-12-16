Advertisement

Kingsford City Council elects first-ever female mayor

Kylie Remer is the first woman elected mayor in the city’s 98-year history
Exterior of Kingsford City Hall
Exterior of Kingsford City Hall(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kylie Remer is the newest Mayor of Kingsford. In the 98-year history of the city, she is the first woman to be mayor.

“It shows how much our city has grown, which is a goal of mine. I want to see the city grow as it gets older and as more people come into it and more people are born. I want to see that growth and development, and the Progressive City of Kingsford has proven itself to be the Progressive City of Kingsford,” said Kylie Remer, Kingsford Mayor.

Remer’s fellow city council members voted her in as mayor last week. Her day job, however, is a bit different.

“Basically I tattoo people for a living. It’s pretty fun, there is never a dull day,” Remer said.

Remer co-owns Split Endz in Iron Mountain. She says she has completed thousands of tattoos.

“I enjoy drawing portraits. That’s actually my favorite thing to work on,” Remer said. “I get a few of them every now and then, but when I do it’s the best.”

Remer has been mayor since December 6, and the term lasts one year. She is currently in the third year of a four-year city council term.

“I really love community projects and I always wondered how they work behind the scenes,” Remer said.

Remer says she is most proud of her work on the park’s improvement plan. During her time as mayor, Remer wants to be involved with planning Kingsford’s centennial celebration for 2023. Still new on the job, Remer will look to her council members for help.

“I’m really lucky to have such a supportive city council to work on. They have all been really supportive,” Remer said.

Remer says she hopes to run for the city council again when her term is up.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Power outages reported across Upper Michigan amid very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
high winds
Damaging wind risk tonight
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House
Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House hosts open house tour
Michigan State Police in Negaunee seek information regarding assault
Thompson's studio is located on 5th St. in Calumet.
Discovery Plus show features Calumet artist
The Juliens and all who helped make the opening possible held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
Hampton Inn & Suites opens up tourism
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ group and cemetery staff will lay nearly 50 wreaths to remember...
National Wreaths Across America Day coming this Saturday