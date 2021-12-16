Ishpeming City Council designates Sept. 9 as ‘Ray Day’

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ray Leverton is a passionate volunteer for his hometown of Ishpeming. Now the 92-year-old has a day named after him.

Every Sept. 9 will be known as “Ray Day” in Ishpeming. That is Leverton’s birthday. Ishpeming City Council Member Jason Chapman, who has known Leverton all his life, helped write the proclamation with other local leaders.

“We wanted to honor a man who gave his life to the city of Ishpeming, the surrounding area, and even to his country,” said Chapman. “It honors a man who never asked for so much as a ‘thank you’ throughout his entire life, but who is one of the most deserving people in our community.”

Leverton has helped Ishpeming in many ways. He was a curator for the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum, and has assisted Ishpeming Public Schools.

For City Manager Craig Cugini, Leverton is known for being friendly to everyone.

“He would regularly bump into me, or stop into the office to see me, and just talk,” Cugini said. “He would look into the future as to what wave we might head in shaping some public improvements.”

Some of those improvements were at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library. In the last decade, he spearheaded a campaign, raising nearly $600,000 for air conditioning and much more.

“We were focusing on building accessibility,” said Library Director Jesse Shirtz, “which means he was involved with both ramps into the library, the elevator between the main floor and the children’s floor, as well as other projects such as lights and windows in the entire building.”

With the help of local and state officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, State Representative Sara Cambensy, and State Senator Ed McBroom, Leverton was also given a state tribute.

Chapman says people now and in the future should follow his example.

“We can look at that and say, ‘Okay. what do we think we should be working on now, and how can we give back a little bit more to our community,’” Chapman stated.

Because “Ray Day” can inspire people to step into Leverton’s shoes and improve the community.

