How to prepare for potential power outages
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following list of tips will help you prepare for potential power outages.
- Keep flashlights handy including spare batteries.
- Always have access to a phone that does not require power to operate, like a cell phone or landline not requiring power. Charge your phones before going to bed.
- Have candles and matches available.
- Have water and non-perishable food items available to last a minimum of three days.
- Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep items frozen for a 24-36 hour period. Have coolers and ice available if the outage lasts longer.
- Have a wind up or battery powered clock.
- Unplug appliances and electronics and use surge suppressors to avoid damage from any surges as the outage is restored.
- Become familiar with how to open your garage door manually.
- Keep emergency supplies available in the event of a prolonged outage.
- Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
- Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.