How to prepare for potential power outages

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following list of tips will help you prepare for potential power outages.

Keep flashlights handy including spare batteries.

Always have access to a phone that does not require power to operate, like a cell phone or landline not requiring power. Charge your phones before going to bed.

Have candles and matches available.

Have water and non-perishable food items available to last a minimum of three days.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep items frozen for a 24-36 hour period. Have coolers and ice available if the outage lasts longer.

Have a wind up or battery powered clock.

Unplug appliances and electronics and use surge suppressors to avoid damage from any surges as the outage is restored.

Become familiar with how to open your garage door manually.

Keep emergency supplies available in the event of a prolonged outage.

Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.