HBA Angel Tree Program gives gifts to families in need

A family in the Angel Tree Program from the U.P. HBA
A family in the Angel Tree Program from the U.P. HBA(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P Home Builders Association helping out families in need this Christmas season. Wednesday the h-b-a handing out gifts to families in their angel tree program.

Every year the HBA adopts 3-4 families and shops for their Christmas gifts. Through donations from the HBA members they were able to get just about everything on this years families list. One of the families has a son battling cancer. A fundraiser for that family is coming to the R-Place restaurant January 23 in Spalding.

