Hampton Inn & Suites opens up tourism

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hampton Inn & Suites brings seven floors and 111 rooms to the city of Houghton.

Its opening comes as tourism interest continues to grow in the Copper Country.

“We really wanted to go with a highly recognized national brand and we feel that Hilton has a lot of value to their brand,” said John Julien, the owner. “We are the first Hilton product in the western UP.”

Jennifer and John Julien acquired the former hotel building before the pandemic started.

John says that timing made renovations difficult.

But – it ended up being finished in perfect time for the upcoming wave of winter tourists.

“What it does is it brings back about 110 beds to the market,” said Brad Barnett, Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “This summer and fall we were basically filled to the gills. And adding capacity really helps allowing more people who want to stay in downtown Houghton do just that.”

Opening a Hampton Inn & Suites continues the progress of the Julien’s investments in Houghton.

Arguably – it’s a boost to the local economy.

“I grew up here, and I think Jen and I spending most of our adult lives here,” said John. “We really just see the potential for Houghton to be continually evolved and be a better place for the next generation.”

On a larger scale, this development may benefit the whole Keweenaw.

“Only being 40 minutes away from Copper Harbor, you can stay here at a brand new hotel,” said Barnett. “Enjoy the pool, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the night life and then make your way up to Copper Habor and enjoy the trails and do all the fun things that people come to the Keweenaw to do.”

The hotel plans to add a community fireplace outside and a bar in the spring.

