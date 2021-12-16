Advertisement

Hampton Inn & Suites opens up tourism

Opening up the Copper Country’s winter tourism
The Juliens and all who helped make the opening possible held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
The Juliens and all who helped make the opening possible held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hampton Inn & Suites brings seven floors and 111 rooms to the city of Houghton.

Its opening comes as tourism interest continues to grow in the Copper Country.

“We really wanted to go with a highly recognized national brand and we feel that Hilton has a lot of value to their brand,” said John Julien, the owner. “We are the first Hilton product in the western UP.”

Jennifer and John Julien acquired the former hotel building before the pandemic started.

John says that timing made renovations difficult.

But – it ended up being finished in perfect time for the upcoming wave of winter tourists.

“What it does is it brings back about 110 beds to the market,” said Brad Barnett, Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “This summer and fall we were basically filled to the gills. And adding capacity really helps allowing more people who want to stay in downtown Houghton do just that.”

Opening a Hampton Inn & Suites continues the progress of the Julien’s investments in Houghton.

Arguably – it’s a boost to the local economy.

“I grew up here, and I think Jen and I spending most of our adult lives here,” said John. “We really just see the potential for Houghton to be continually evolved and be a better place for the next generation.”

On a larger scale, this development may benefit the whole Keweenaw.

“Only being 40 minutes away from Copper Harbor, you can stay here at a brand new hotel,” said Barnett. “Enjoy the pool, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the night life and then make your way up to Copper Habor and enjoy the trails and do all the fun things that people come to the Keweenaw to do.”

The hotel plans to add a community fireplace outside and a bar in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Power outages reported across Upper Michigan amid very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
high winds
Damaging wind risk tonight
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages

Latest News

Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House
Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House hosts open house tour
Michigan State Police in Negaunee seek information regarding assault
Thompson's studio is located on 5th St. in Calumet.
Discovery Plus show features Calumet artist
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ group and cemetery staff will lay nearly 50 wreaths to remember...
National Wreaths Across America Day coming this Saturday