Discovery Plus show features Calumet artist

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet artist competed in an international competition you can stream on Discovery Plus.

The show is called “Meet Your Makers Showdown.”

Sherri Thompson, Lunameraki Studio owner and artist will appear in an episode on Saturday.

Thompson is a palmer clay artist who makes jewelry and competed on set in California in May.

Now, the show is airing and Thompson’s segment is coming up soon.

“Totally out of my comfort zone, nothing I ever thought I would get a chance to do,” said Thompson. “It was an amazing experience. I can’t reveal too many details about things because I’m not allowed to reveal whatever happens,” she concluded.

You can stream the episode on Discovery Plus.

