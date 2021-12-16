Cloverland Electric advises members to prepare for extended overnight outage

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric Cooperative is advising members without power by 8:00 p.m. Thursday to make alternative arrangements to ensure overnight safety.

A Thursday evening press release said the severe storm system that moved through the Midwest caused power outages for one-third of Cloverland Electric Cooperative’s membership across its Eastern Upper Peninsula service territory. Extreme winds caused the widespread outage event that started Wednesday evening and gradually increased to over 10,000 outages by noon in all EUP five counties.

Cloverland advises members without power by 8 p.m. to activate medical back-up plans and make alternative arrangements to ensure overnight safety. Due to the severity of the windstorm across the Midwest, assistance from mutual aid crews is extremely limited and the cooperative expects restoration efforts to extend to Saturday.

“We know that going without power is extremely difficult, particularly overnight with no exact certainty of restoration times,” says Cloverland President and CEO Mike Heise. “We appreciate the understanding of our members and their patience, understanding and support for our crews working tirelessly in harsh weather conditions.”

All Cloverland crews across five divisions are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. One mutual aid crew has been secured to assist with restoration efforts. Crews will be working round the clock as those who worked through last night will be coming off safety rest, and other crews will be mandated to take safety rest by midnight tonight. Broken poles and trees on power lines are the primary causes.

“Storm recovery becomes lengthy when it is especially difficult to get additional help from mutual aid when the storm system hit the entire Midwest,” says Cloverland’s Director of Operations, Paul Warner. “All utilities are in the same circumstance, so we’ll rely on our dedicated line crews to get the job done.”

Cloverland says its members need to consider alternate arrangements as necessary to ensure their safety during this extended outage that could extend into Saturday. Those who depend on electricity for medical equipment should continue an emergency back-up plan for alternate sources of power or alternate lodging. Members with unmet, non-emergency needs should call 2-1-1. Members are also encouraged to check on their neighbors.

Cloverland Electric reminds the public to stay clear of downed power lines and report them by calling 1-800-562-4953 or local law enforcement agencies. Cloverland encourages members with internet access or mobile data to stay tuned to www.cloverland.com and Cloverland Electric’s Facebook page for latest updates on outages and restoration efforts. The next outage update will be provided at 8 a.m.

