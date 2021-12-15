Westwood High School’s chorale teacher performs last Christmas concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Longtime vocal teacher Tony Beacco is retiring and performed his last Christmas concert with his “Voices in Motion” choir.

The concert was performed in the Westwood High School’s Auditorium on Wednesday, December 15.

The singers that were on stage consisted of grades 6-12.

Tony Beacco explained how it felt performing his last Christmas concert.

“Its very interesting to put on your last one, because it doesn’t really feel like the last one because you just feel like your going to work,” Beacco said. “It still doesn’t quite sink in. It was more difficult to tell the students I was going to retire.”

Some of the medley’s that the students sang were “Jingle Bells Through the Ages,” “Cool Yule,” and a duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The students were also able to perform in harmonies, which was not possible during COVID.

