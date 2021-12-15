Advertisement

Westwood High School’s chorale teacher performs last Christmas concert

Westwood High School's Voices in Motion
Westwood High School's Voices in Motion(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Longtime vocal teacher Tony Beacco is retiring and performed his last Christmas concert with his “Voices in Motion” choir.

The concert was performed in the Westwood High School’s Auditorium on Wednesday, December 15.

The singers that were on stage consisted of grades 6-12.

Tony Beacco explained how it felt performing his last Christmas concert.

“Its very interesting to put on your last one, because it doesn’t really feel like the last one because you just feel like your going to work,” Beacco said. “It still doesn’t quite sink in. It was more difficult to tell the students I was going to retire.”

Some of the medley’s that the students sang were “Jingle Bells Through the Ages,” “Cool Yule,” and a duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The students were also able to perform in harmonies, which was not possible during COVID.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Latest News

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
Members of the Alger County Kiwanis Club prepare to convene with Chris Case of the county's...
Kiwanis Club and Alger County Recycling Committee discuss possible recycling program
The Brookridge Heights Sign
Residents at Brookeridge Heights Assisted Living giving back this holiday season
A family in the Angel Tree Program from the U.P. HBA
HBA Angel Tree Program gives gifts to families in need