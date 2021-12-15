Testing site at Sawyer International Airport now offers COVID-19 vaccinations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport continues their partnership with MedNext and HONU Management Group for COVID-19 testing and announced the addition of vaccinations.

Testing and vaccinations are limited strictly to ticketed passengers or airport credentialed tenants. Vaccinations will begin Thursday, Dec. 16.

The airport is open for vaccinations Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is open for testing Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments or walk-ins are welcome for ticketed passengers or airport credentialed tentants.

MedNext and HONU Management Group opened a second location for testing at the Westwood Mall on Oct. 11. The site is still open to the public for COVID-19 testing only. The secondary testing center is open seven days a week Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Both sites offer the rapid test, providing results within 30 minutes. PCR lab tests are also available with results usually within three days.

The testing and vaccination services at both locations are free of charge. Insurance is accepted but not required. Children under 18 need parental consent.

Visit http://www.solvhealth.com/ to register for an appointment at Sawyer International Airport or https://honumg.info/Westwood for the Westwood Mall location. You may also register by calling 866-809-8282 to find testing facilities throughout the State or have questions regarding the status of your results.

