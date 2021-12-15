Shiras Planetarium set to reopen this week, holiday laser shows coming soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shiras Planetarium in Marquette is back and they’re offering some holiday laser shows soon. Thursday is the first day back for the planetarium.

They kick things off with a night sky tour at 6:30 p.m. and follow that up at 8 p.m. with the return of laser shows. Next week they have holiday magic laser shows. They started with three but after selling so well, they added a fourth show.

Having the income from the laser shows is what enables us to stay afloat so we’re super excited to bring those back because that is the staying power we have here at the planetarium so excited to bring those back and it gives the community something different to do if they want to come in,” said Becky LaBreque, Shiras Planetarium Director.

These will be the first shows at the planetarium since February 2020. The full schedule of shows and more can be found by clicking here.

