Advertisement

Shiras Planetarium set to reopen this week, holiday laser shows coming soon

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shiras Planetarium in Marquette is back and they’re offering some holiday laser shows soon. Thursday is the first day back for the planetarium.

They kick things off with a night sky tour at 6:30 p.m. and follow that up at 8 p.m. with the return of laser shows. Next week they have holiday magic laser shows. They started with three but after selling so well, they added a fourth show.

Having the income from the laser shows is what enables us to stay afloat so we’re super excited to bring those back because that is the staying power we have here at the planetarium so excited to bring those back and it gives the community something different to do if they want to come in,” said Becky LaBreque, Shiras Planetarium Director.

These will be the first shows at the planetarium since February 2020. The full schedule of shows and more can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 boosters in the U.P.
Over the past year, recalls of workers from pandemic-related layoffs resulted in a sharp...
Michigan unemployment rate decreases in November
Career and technical education (CTE) is designed for people who may not want to pursue...
CTE Committee looking to future of middle college program
Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
1 dead in crashes, train derailment in Marinette County