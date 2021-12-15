Run Iron Mountain donates $27,000 to Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Run Iron Mountain presented a $27,000 check to the Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet. When President Diane Schabo heard the news, she was speechless.

“When Joe Smith told me the amount, I broke down and cried. I really did. It’s not often we get an amount like that,” said Diane Schabo, Dickinson County Loan Closet President.

Run Iron Mountain President Joe Smith says one of the half marathon founders had family that suffered from cancer and they wanted to help others.

“The founders of our race had a charity in mind that they wanted to give to, and that was the Cancer Loan Closet. From year one to year nine, we have been donating most of the proceeds directly to the loan closet,” Smith explained.

Smith says Run Iron Mountain has donated $135,500 to the closet over the last nine years. This year featured the largest donation yet. Schabo says the loan closet’s primary goal is to support cancer patients.

“Medications, help with prescriptions, to out-of-town doctor’s appointments. We will help with mileage reimbursement,” Schabo said.

Clients can also borrow equipment like wheelchairs and walkers during recovery.

“Cancer clients can use our equipment for as long as they need it,” Schabo said.

The Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet opened in 2000, and Schabo says the non-profit supports nearly 100 people.

“If you look at 100 percent of what’s been coming in, 97 or 98 percent goes back into the community. We don’t get paid here, we are all volunteers,” Schabo said.

Schabo says the other three percent goes toward building maintenance and office supplies. Smith says he hopes to pass $30,000 raised during the 10th Run Iron Mountain Half Marathon on October 1, 2022.

