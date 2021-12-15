Players de Noc to perform “A Christmas Carol” radio show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc in Escanaba is rehearsing for this year’s radio show, ‘A Christmas Carol.” Every year, Players de Noc records a radio show to be played by the stations of Radio Results Network.

It will be recorded Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to watch it live. Someone will be holding cue cards for the audience to clap and talk to add to the recording.

The radio show is Players de Noc’s gift to the community, so it is free to attend on Thursday.

“I’ve been doing this for seven or eight years as the director of this little production and we always have a good time doing it,” said Katherine LeDuc, director of this year’s radio show. The house opens at seven at night on Thursday and masks are required.

