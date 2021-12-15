Advertisement

NVAS Principal awarded at MEMSPA conference

Rico Menghini was named the Region 14 Elementary and Middle School Principal of the Year
Rico Menghini (pictured here) works at his desk
Rico Menghini (pictured here) works at his desk
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County principal was named the Region 14 Elementary and Middle School Principal of the year by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA).

Norway Vulcan Area School’s Rico Meneghini was announced as the Region 14 Middle and Elementary School Principal of the Year. Region 14 covers the entire U.P.

Meneghini was nominated by his colleagues and was named winner at a conference downstate last week. He says the recognition did not set in until the conference.

“It did mean a lot to me. I think being my 5th year into doing this job and all that we’ve learned over the last five years, this year I went from the person that was asking a bunch of questions to the person that was answering questions,” said Rico Meneghini, NVAS K-8 Principal.

Meneghini has been in education for 22 years. As a mentor to younger staff, he says he hopes to give teachers the tools to succeed in the classroom.

