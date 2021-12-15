Norlite Nursing Center announces visitation policies for holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are best spent with loved ones. And after limited visitation last holiday season to avoid the risk of COVID-19, Norlite Nursing Center is welcoming all loved ones back this year.

“We want to encourage visitation,” said Administrator Wayne Johnson. “There’s no replacement for visits from the families, especially during holidays. There’s no replacement for physical touch.”

With ten days left until Christmas, one resident, Mary Leslie, says family visits are refreshing after a year without them.

“You get to talk to your family that you haven’t talked to for a long time,” she said. “{It’s} just to see them again because you haven’t seen them for way over a year.”

According to Johnson, there have been no positive COVID-19 cases among the home’s residents since April 2020. Now that residents can safely see family, he says this year’s visitations are more crucial.

“We go home for Thanksgiving, holiday parties, or whatever it may be,” he stated. “Our residents had that completely removed from their life last year. It’s really awesome to see that happening again.”

While there is no time limit for people to visit their loved ones, Johnson says there will still be some particular protocols in place to make sure the visits are safe.

“You have to socially distance from people you’re not there to visit,” he explained. “But, we’re going to offer you a test on the way in. You have to wear an N95 masks plus some eye protection.”

People are advised to notify their family member and the nursing center before walking through the door.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.