Michigan unemployment rate decreases in November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9 percent during November, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

Total statewide employment advanced by 11,000, and Michigan unemployment receded by 11,000. Michigan’s workforce was little changed in November.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators were relatively stable in November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs rose in Michigan for the seventh consecutive month.”

The national unemployment rate dropped sharply by four-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.2 percent. Michigan’s November rate was 1.7 percentage points above the U.S. rate. Over the year, the U.S. unemployment rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points, similar to the Michigan unemployment rate drop of 2.3 percentage points.

Over the past year, recalls of workers from pandemic-related layoffs resulted in a sharp increase in employment numbers in Michigan. Employment statewide remains well below pre-pandemic counts, a press release from DTMB.

Job advances in Michigan occurred in most major industries over the year, with the largest increase in the leisure and hospitality sector.

