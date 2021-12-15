Advertisement

Menominee man sentenced to prison for theft of government funds

Edward Douglas Cornman obtained over $297,000 in benefits he was not entitled to
.
.(Associated Press)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Edward Douglas Cornman, 49, of Menominee was sentenced to 18 months in prison for theft of government funds at the Western District of Michigan federal court in Marquette. He was also ordered to pay $297,768.31 in restitution.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker imposed the sentence.

Cornman pleaded guilty in June 2021 to lying about his work history and assets to obtain Medicaid benefits. From 2010 to 2019, Cornman failed to disclose his assets and work activates to the Social Security Administration. As a result, he improperly received Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income and other benefits. Over the approximately 10-year period, Cornman received over $297,000 in benefits from various agencies he was not entitled to receive.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said, “Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income are programs aimed at the neediest in our society. Protecting those programs from abuse is one of our most important missions. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who abuse federally funded programs and benefits.”

The Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Education and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigated the case.

