Meeting and Educating with Emergency Teams event Wednesday night in Munising

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Police Officer Brendan Westenbarger wants to support students and parents through “Meeting and Educating with Emergency Teams.” The event is Wednesday, December 15 at 6 p.m. in the Alger Parks and Recreation art room.

Liz Wiener, the Alger County 4-H program coordinator, says the kids and their parents will have the opportunity to talk and learn about the recent trauma that students have been experiencing and how to move past it. It will also highlight various helpers in the community that can serve as resources.

If you want to watch the event virtually, click here.

