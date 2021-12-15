Advertisement

Marquette residents show off Christmas light displays

You can submit photos and videos of your display at www.uppermichiganssource.com
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you want to show off your Christmas light displays? Submit them to www.uppermichiganssource.com or the TV6 and Fox U.P. mobile news app today for a chance to be featured on-air or on social media!

Watch Tia Trudgeon visit your displays below!

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

