Mariucci Family Beacon House celebrates grand opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held at the Mariucci Family Beacon House on Wednesday, December 15.

Steve and Gayle Mariucci helped launch the Legacy of Love Campaign with a donation of $500,000 which was a large help in building the new structure.

Mary Tavernini Dowling, CEO of Beacon House, explained the significance of the ribbon cutting.

“The ribbon cutting was so significant because it represented, first and foremost, the beautiful Mariucci family who has put million of dollars and so much love and passion into this cause.” Tavernini Dowling said, “it was just incredible, it was a chance for us to say thank you to so many people.”

The house is described as a “home away from home” to those who have loved ones in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.