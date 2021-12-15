Advertisement

Iron River man arraigned for sexually assaulting step-daughter under 10 years old

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Albert Shumate of Iron River was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree for sexually assaulting his step-daughter.

Shumate was arrested at his residence on Dec. 11 after the victim’s mother informed Officer Magnuson of the Iron River Police Department that her daughter was sexually assaulted.

Officer Magnuson completed the proper warrant request to Prosecutor DeRouin. Shumate was arraigned on the charges and is being held in the Iron County jail on $150,000 cash bond.

The victim, under 10 years old, was forensically interviewed at the Caring House in Iron Mountain. The child explained to the interviewer, in detail, the sexual assault Shumate committed on her. The child explained the sexual assault took place more than four times. The child also stated she feared telling anyone because Shumate said he would “harm someone” if she told anyone, said a press release from the Iron River Police Department.

The Iron River Police Department will continue the investigation and submit on further charges.

