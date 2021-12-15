Iron County animal shelter offers discounted pet adoptions

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County animal shelter is hosting a Bissell event to encourage pet adoptions. This month the Northwoods Animal Shelter is offering prospective pet owners a discounted adoption fee thanks to sponsorship through Bissel.

The fee for certain animals is now only $25, compared to over 100. The adoption includes any required shots or spading. Some dogs have even been sponsored to be taken home free of charge.

“I for one sponsored a Bissell, so I have paid for one of the dogs to be adopted and so have a couple of the other volunteers. If we could do six more dogs this week, we would be ecstatic,” said Patty Cain, Northwoods Animal Shelter Volunteer.

You can visit the shelter in Iron River to pick up an adoption application.

