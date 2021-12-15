Investigation underway into break-in and theft in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway and two people have been arrested in Houghton county.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Village of Laurium yesterday.

It comes after several suspects broke into a house and allegedly stole prescription pills in the Village of Calumet.

Deputies yesterday arrested a 47-year old Laurium man and a 41-year old Laurium woman.

Additional suspects and charges are expected.

