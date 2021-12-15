Investigation underway into break-in and theft in Houghton County
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway and two people have been arrested in Houghton county.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Village of Laurium yesterday.
It comes after several suspects broke into a house and allegedly stole prescription pills in the Village of Calumet.
Deputies yesterday arrested a 47-year old Laurium man and a 41-year old Laurium woman.
Additional suspects and charges are expected.
