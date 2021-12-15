Advertisement

Investigation underway into break-in and theft in Houghton County

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway and two people have been arrested in Houghton county.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Village of Laurium yesterday.

It comes after several suspects broke into a house and allegedly stole prescription pills in the Village of Calumet.

Deputies yesterday arrested a 47-year old Laurium man and a 41-year old Laurium woman.

Additional suspects and charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Happy Birthday, Upper Peninsula! U.P. celebrates its 185th birthday Tuesday
Happy Birthday, Upper Peninsula! U.P. turns 185 on Tuesday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan State Police cruiser
Michigan State Police and criminal psychology professor explain school threat increase
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Latest News

Players de Noc rehearsing for "A Christmas Carol."
Players de Noc to perform “A Christmas Carol” radio show
The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is tasked with looking into the feasibility of a...
Houghton County considering second bridge to Keweenaw
VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale
VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale
Calumet Copperbots create competitive robots
Calumet Copperbots create competitive robots