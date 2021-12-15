Houghton County considering second bridge to Keweenaw

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is looking to consider a second bridge across the Portage Canal.

The board passed a motion Tuesday to begin a study to see if such a project is actually possible.

Construction on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge caused significant traffic backups this summer.

Many residents made comments during that time to add a second bridge.

Now, those comments may become a reality.

“We’ll be drawing some parameters for the feasibility study pretty quickly,” said Houghton County Vice-Chair Tom Tikkanen. “And frankly, approaching our legislators for some financial support in that regard.”

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.