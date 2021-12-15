Advertisement

Houghton County considering second bridge to Keweenaw

Could two be better than one?
The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is tasked with looking into the feasibility of a...
The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is tasked with looking into the feasibility of a second bridge to the Keweenaw.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is looking to consider a second bridge across the Portage Canal.

The board passed a motion Tuesday to begin a study to see if such a project is actually possible.

Construction on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge caused significant traffic backups this summer.

Many residents made comments during that time to add a second bridge.

Now, those comments may become a reality.

“We’ll be drawing some parameters for the feasibility study pretty quickly,” said Houghton County Vice-Chair Tom Tikkanen. “And frankly, approaching our legislators for some financial support in that regard.”

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has dropped its camping prices for the 2019-2020 winter...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore new entrance fee effective March 1, 2022
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Jail Bars - Storyblocks
Inmate escapes from Schoolcraft County Jail
Michigan State Police cruiser
Michigan State Police and criminal psychology professor explain school threat increase

Latest News

VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale
VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale
Calumet Copperbots create competitive robots
Calumet Copperbots create competitive robots
Upper Michigan schools and concerned parent discuss recent copycat threats
Upper Michigan schools and concerned parent discuss recent copycat threats
DNR reminds anglers about dangerous thin ice